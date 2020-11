(Photo: Courtesy Craig Day)

A NEW HISTORICAL MARKER was installed along Hillwood Avenue with the help of the City of Falls Church Public Works department Superintendent Robert Goff, Ron Anzalone as the head of the City’s Historical Commission and donations from the Falls Church High School Alumni 50+ group. The marker commemorates the original location of Falls Church High School in 1945. Seen here are Goff (right) and F.C. High School alumnus Craig Day.