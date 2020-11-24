Snyder Participates in Vaccine Trial

Falls Church City Council member David Snyder, who has served on the Council since 1994, announced last week that he participated in a trial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

In a comment to the News-Press, Snyder stated, “Wanting to strike back against this pandemic, I was able to participate in the Moderna vaccine trial. The procedures and medical personnel are first rate and the experience rewarding. I hope now that we can move to full scale production and distribution. Operation Warp Speed has not created a shortcut for the safety and effectiveness phases but has speeded production and distribution once the vaccine is approved. When this occurs, I will be the strongest possible advocate for widespread vaccination so that lives can be saved, our economy strengthened and we can all again live life to the fullest.”