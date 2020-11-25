Conte’s Bike Shop Moves to Falls Plaza

Conte’s Bike Shop has moved to Falls Plaza at 1118 W. Broad Street in Falls Church.

The new location is larger than its previous location on Leesburg Pike and features a purpose-built bike fitting studio designed to offer advanced, tech-forward fitting and performance testing services.

The bicycle seller, which carries top brands like Cannondale, BMC, Specialized, and Pinarello, is open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit https://www.contebikes.com.