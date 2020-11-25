Dominion Energy Offering Incentives for Businesses

Dominion Energy is offering incentives to commercial customers for smart electric vehicle charging infrastructure and data collection through its Smart Charging Infrastructure Pilot program.

Smart charging equipment enables charging stations to communicate with the charging network and provide charging utilization data to both site hosts and Dominion.

Smart charging equipment also has the functionality to provide future grid services.

The pilot program offers rebates to help cover the costs of “make-ready” infrastructure and the purchase and installation of approved charging equipment.

Rebates will be available on a first come, first serve basis, while funding lasts.

For more information, visit www.dominionenergy.com.