F.C. City Band Boosters Open Pop-Up Shop

Falls Church City Band Boosters has launched a virtual pop-up shop open through Dec. 7.

The online shop, accessible through the boosters website or fancloth.shop/HWHZM, offers a variety of clothing and gift items featuring traditional Mustang logo merchandise, as well as band and music themed designs for George Mason High School.

There are select designs for Mary Ellen Henderson band and music as well.

The sale benefits Band Boosters General Fund to advance opportunities for student equity, excellence and engagement. Lesson scholarships for students in need is a particular priority this year. Items will be delivered directly to purchasers in about four weeks.