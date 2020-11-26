Falls Church Calendar: November 26 – December 2, 2020

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Turtle Thanksgiving. Interested participants can come help the park’s staff make Thanksgiving dinner for its turtle population. The group will chop up fresh fruits and veggies, then give them worms for dessert. For ages 3 – 6. Register child only, but caretakers must attend. To register, contact 703-228-4747. And for information, contact 703-228-6535. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 2 – 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Tiny Tot — Hibernation. Tiny Tot programs provide opportunities to interact one-on-one with young children while discovering the wonders of nature. Each program will engage children with hands-on learning and may include a variety of activities like songs, crafts, finger plays and mini-hikes. Adults must remain during the entire program. Ages 1 – 3. $5 fee due upon registration. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Gulf Branch Nature Center & Park (3608 North Military Rd., Arlington). 10 – 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 703-228-6535.

Bike Trips for Teens. Teens ages 11 – 17 come take a bike ride with Glencarlyn park’s Office for Teens. Riders and staffers will meet at the Glencarlyn Bike Loop (301 S. Harrison St., Arlington). 4 – 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2

Northern Virginia Bird Club Walk. Interested attendees can join members of the Northern Virginia Bird Club for one or all of these informal walks through Long Branch and Glencarlyn Park in search of resident and migratory birds. Experienced and beginning birders welcomed. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars and field guides if they have them. Register by contacting longbranch@arlingtonva.us. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Falls Church). 8:30 – 11 a.m. 703-228-6535.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Online Preschool Story Time. Those who are interested can join the Mary Riley Styles Library staff live on the library’s Facebook page for a virtual fun time of stories, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5. Visit facebook.com/mrspl to join in on the activities. 10:30 – 11 a.m.

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Shopping Mans Dead, The Sequel — Live at the Still. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 3 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Mars Rodeo Show Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Karl Stoll and The Danger Zone. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

A Song & A Slice (Indoors + Distanced!): Wandering Lies Album Release + Jake Mimikos (of The Frontier). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $7 – $12. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Seldom Scene and Dry Branch Fire Squad. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Mary Chapin Carpenter: One Night Lonely. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Linwood Taylor Show with Sol Roots & The Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Groovequest Live and In Concert. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Red Shoes Band. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Caligula Blushed — A Tribute To Morrissey & The Smiths. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Charles Esten. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

A Song & A Slice (Indoors + Distanced!): #FEELintheBLANK – Some Never Really Get Music. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $5 – $10. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

New Blue Soul with Mary Shaver. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Dan Chute and Vernon Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3 p.m. 703-241-9504.

(Indoors + Socially Distanced!) Comedy Cornucopia! Benefiting Vienna VA Foodies. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $18. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566

Josh Allen Band (Beatles Night). JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Trio Acoustic Show with a special guest. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Collective A’Chord. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $25. 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2

Old Time Radio Remix from Comedian & Producer Rahmein Mostafavi — Live and in Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.