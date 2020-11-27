Marshall High’s X-Mas Tree Sale Lives On in New Location

The George C. Marshall High School Boosters will run its annual Christmas Tree Sale starting Nov. 28. Due to Covid-19, the sale has relocated to Idylwood Presbyterian Church (7617 Idylwood Rd., Falls Church). Hours are: Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sundays from noon – 6 p.m. and weekdays from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The sale will offer Christmas Trees, wreaths, garlands, tree stands, White House ornaments and Marshall Statesmen spirit wear. All proceeds benefit Marshall Athletics.

The tree supply is limited this year, so interested buyers are encouraged to make their purchase early. All customers must wear a mask on the tree lot and follow social distancing guidelines.