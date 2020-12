Broad Street Pharmacy is closing its doors Monday, Nov. 30. The more than 13 year old independently owned and operated pharmacy will transfer prescriptions to the CVS location at 134 W. Broad Street in Falls Church.

Stop by 450 W. Broad Street (behind Panera) for over the counter items, cards, and gifts available at 70 percent off and to wish owner Reza Ghaderi well. For more information, visit www.broadstpharmacy.com.