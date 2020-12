(Photo: Courtesy Syed Hassan/Islamic Relief USA)

A sewing academy held its 13th annual graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Dar Al Hijrah, where the mosque runs the program through its Social Services Department thanks to funding from Islamic Relief USA.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place in March, but Covid-19 forced a months-long delay.

The 12 women received certificates and sewing machines at a socially-distanced ceremony.