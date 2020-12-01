Crime Report: Person Buys Car with Fake ID

Someone purchased a car with a fake ID on E. Broad St. in this week’s Crime Report.

Driving Under the Influence, 100 blk Park Ave. November 16, 6:27 pm, a male, 32, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Fraud, 1000 blk E Broad St. Between November 13 and November 17, an unknown suspect purchased a vehicle using fraudulent identification.

Larceny from Vehicle, 300 blk Park Ave. November 13, unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered a parked vehicle and stole an item of value.

Bicycle Larceny, 1100 blk N Tuckahoe St. Between November 5 and November 19, unknown suspect(s) stole a bicycle from the front yard of a residence.

Larceny from Building, 1000 blk E Broad St. November 20, an unknown suspect forced entry into a business and stole several items of value.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 300 blk Park Ave. November 20, a male, 44, of Reston, VA, was served with an arrest warrant for possession of narcotics.

Bicycle Larceny, 200 blk E Fairfax St. Between November 20 and November 22, unknown suspect(s) stole a bicycle from the balcony of a residence.