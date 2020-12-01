Fairfax Health Official Warns of Rising Covid-19 Infection Rate

While the City of Falls Church has reportedly had the lowest rates of positivity of any jurisdiction in Virginia in recent months, positivity rates (the percentage of those tested being positive for the virus) has increased across the Commonwealth, and in Northern Virginia as well, Colin Brody of the Fairfax County Health Department reported to the F.C. City Council at its virtual meeting this week.

The positivity rate here grew from 6.4 percent to 8.3 percent between Nov. 13 and Nov. 23 he reported. It is now at its highest level since May 17.

Most transmission is coming through “innocuous contacts” from often non-symptomatic persons in smaller social settings where masking and distancing are relaxed.