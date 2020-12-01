Jammin’ Java Awarded Grant To Help Out During Pandemic

Jammin Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna) has been awarded one of the 20 grants issued by the new Live Music Society to help address the needs of small U.S. music venues that were forced to shut their doors with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Live Music Society has committed to giving $2 million in grants in its first two years of operation to support the live music ecosystem around the United States.

The Live Music Society Grants help music venues that have been in operation for three years or more with a sellable capacity of 250 occupants or less, with maximum one-year individual grants ranging from $10,000 – $50,000.