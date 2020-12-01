Webb Announces Resignation From F.C. School Board

Lawrence Webb, a member of the Falls Church City Council and School Board since 2008, announced his resignation as of Jan. 1 from the School Board on Tuesday.

Webb announced he’ll be moving to Springfield to buy a home with his partner, Clifton.

Webb said the announcement was “bitter sweet” for him.

F.C. Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan called Webb “one of the kindest, most thoughtful and supportive” members of the School Board, including during his tenure as chair of the board.

The board discussed that the vacancy can be filled by an appointment within 45 days of the vacancy.

There needs to be a public hearing prior to the appointment to fill the board term that is due to be filled by the end of 2021.