F.C. City’s Toy for Tots Campaign Ends Dec. 10

The Little City hopes to give children and teens in need a happy holiday through the Toys for Tots campaign.

New, unwrapped toys for children and gifts for teens can be donated in boxes in City Hall (Police Lobby, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and outside the Community Center (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.). Donations are due by close of business on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The Toys for Tots website also offers a Virtual Toy Box where individuals can choose gifts online and donate directly to the organization.

Donors are asked to consider age-appropriate toys for all ages, but avoid realistic-looking weapons or gifts of food. Teens appreciate new, unwrapped sporting equipment, books, cosmetics, purses, watches, bath gift sets, electronics and more.