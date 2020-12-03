Falls Church Calendar: December 3 – 9, 2020

LOCAL EVENTS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4

Woodpeckers. Interested participants can learn about these feathered residents of the park that can be heard, if you listen closely. The theme for preschool programs is repeated during the month, so please register for only one session at each nature center per month. For ages 3 – 5 years. Registration required. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Caretakers must stay with their child during the program. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 11 a.m. – noon.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6

A Tree’s Job Is Never Done. Interested participants will look into how trees, even when dead, are always providing for the environment. The group will hike around and look at the many uses trees have while alive and dead. For ages 6 – 12. Register children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, call 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 11 – 11:30 a.m.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7

Real Estate Tax Due (half). Half of real estate tax for City of Falls Church residents is due to the Treasurer’s office by the close of business. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call 703-248-5046 (TTY 711) or contact treasurer@fallschurchva.gov.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3

New Yorker Discussion Group (online). If any residents enjoy The New Yorker but wish they had someone to chat about it with, they are encouraged to drop into the monthly New Yorker Discussion Group to share their thoughts on what they’ve read in a variety of articles. This month’s article is still to be determined. This discussion will be held online. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 2 – 3 p.m.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9

Gingerbread Houses Crafternoon (online). A Mary Riley Styles Public Library seasonal favorite returns in socially distant form for the holidays. Interested participants can pick up a kit curbside and construct along with the group virtually. Grab & Go kit will be available starting Dec. 2 – Dec. 15 while supplies last. The craft video will remain available on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/mrspl) in the Crafternoon playlist.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3

Honky Tonk Casanovas. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4

Mother’s Little Helpers: Tribute to The Rolling Stones. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Debonis Allen Band featuring Larry Joseloff. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

A Song & A Slice (Indoors + Distanced!): Caligula Blushed (A Tribute to Morrissey The Smiths). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $8 – $15. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Gilbert Kalish, piano (virtual). Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Swamp Pop. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

Wolf Trap Holiday Sing-A-Long From Home with “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band (online). Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). 4 p.m. 703-255-1900.

U2TOPIA: A Tribute to U2. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Jimmy Faulkner Trio. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

A Song & A Slice (Indoors + Distanced!): Chris Timbers Band. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10 – $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Darlene Love “Love for the Holidays” (online). Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6

Cosmic Karl’s Drum Circle Open Mic Live. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Calista Garcia Live. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

A Song & A Slice (Indoors + Distanced!): 7 Deadlies Performing Green Day’s “Dookie.” Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10 – $15. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Linwood Taylor. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.