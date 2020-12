The Eden Center is hosting a free Holiday Movie Night featuring the film “Elf” on Saturday, Dec. 5, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

The event will take place in the shopping center’s parking lot and include free popcorn and other family friendly surprises.

The movie sound will be broadcast into vehicle speakers.

The Eden Center is located at 6751-6799 Wilson Boulevard in Falls Church. For more information, visit their Facebook page or edencenter.com.