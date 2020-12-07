F.C.’s Curtin Hails D.C. Central Kitchen Move

Michael F. Curtin Jr., known around Falls Church as Mike, has made another splash in the heady world of Washington D.C. life by announcing the D.C. Central Kitchen, for which he has been the chief executive for more than a decade, is moving to a posh (relatively speaking) location on the D.C. Waterfront, the Buzzard Point area south of Nationals Park in a Herbert S. Miller mixed use project that includes 480 residential units and 73,000 square feet of residential space.

Miller, chairman and chief executive of Western Development Co., said in a rival newspaper, “I’ve known Mike and D.C. Central Kitchen for years and they are probably the most responsible and largest of the local groups that make a difference in the community in terms of helping people help themselves.”