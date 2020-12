Starting on Nov. 29, the Falls Church City Schools are engaged in a ‘15 Days of Joy’ celebration this month that promotes focused activities to brighten the season locally.

It began with Be Cozy on Nov. 30, followed by Be Adventurous Dec. 1, Be Local Dec. 2, Be Grateful Dec. 3, Be Shiny Dec. 4, Be Active Dec. 7, Be generous Dec. 8, Be nostalgic Dec. 9, Be Outside Dec. 10, Be Honorable Dec. 11, Be Appreciative Dec. 14, Be Warm Dec. 15, Be Curious Dec. 16, Be Sweet Dec. 17 and Be Toasty Dec. 18.