New Number for Text Alerts in F.C. City

Starting Thursday, Dec. 3, text messages from Falls Church Alerts will come from 88911 instead of 89361, the City has announced.

Those who subscribe to text notifications should update the number in their phone.

The City of Falls Church Alerts sends messages about emergencies via text, email, app notifications and phone calls.

Subscribers can choose the type of alerts they receive (police emergencies, road closures, snow emergency route activation, trash and recycling collection delays, and more) and how they receive the alerts (email, text, push notifications from the Everbridge app, or phone calls).

Phone calls are utilized typically just for large-scale emergencies.