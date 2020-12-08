Crime Report: 5 Cars Lose All Their Tires

Five cars in one location had all four of their tires stolen from them in this week’s Crime Report.

Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts, 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd. Sometime during the overnight hours of November 24 into November 25, unknown suspect(s) stole all the wheels from five parked cars.

Larceny – Shoplifting, 1100 blk W Broad St. November 25, 12:55 pm, an unknown suspect concealed merchandise in a backpack and left the business without paying.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 1100 blk W Broad St. November 25, 1:08 pm, an unknown suspect stole a vehicle that was parked in a commercial parking lot.

Larceny – Shoplifting, 800 blk S Washington St. November 27, four unknown suspects entered a business, took several items of merchandise, and fled without paying.