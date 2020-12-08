Orangetheory Fitness Seven Corners Officially Open

(Courtesy photo)

Orangetheory Fitness Seven Corners has officially opened in The Loren at 6410 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church.

Orangetheory is a heart-rate based High Intensity Interval Training total-body group workout that combines science, coaching and technology.

Local officials, including Mason Supervisor Penny Gross, Falls Church Mayor David Snyder, Falls Church Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly, City Council members Phil Duncan and Letty Hardi and members of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce helped welcome the gym, a sister to the Falls Church City location, to the community.

For information about membership and Covid-19 precautions, visit 571-766-0809.