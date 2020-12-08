Quickway Hibachi Joins Crossroads Place Shopping Center

Quickway Japanese Hibachi has signed a lease at Crossroads Place in Falls Church. Located just off of Leesburg Pike, at 3516 S. Jefferson Street in Baileys Crossroads. Crossroads Place is also home to Longhorn Steakhouse, Chipotle, Starbucks, Olive Garden, Giant Food, Burlington Stores, Homegoods, and TJ Maxx.

Quickway Japanese Hibachi was founded in 2012 and how has locations in 25 cities in the Washington Metro area, including one in Wilston Centre I by Seven Corners. For more information, visit levinmgt.com.