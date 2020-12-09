Vietnam Veterans December Meeting Cancelled

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 227 holiday party and the December meeting are cancelled due to the growing coronavirus threat. Bill and Leslie Lynch volunteered as the toy gift and new children winter clothing collectors for this community outreach that was done at the holiday party. Bridges to Independence family homeless shelter is the recipient. Wrapped toys with a tag that lists the toy’s gender and age and children’s winter clothing can be delivered to the Lynch’s home at 5328 Taney Ave., Alexandria, Va. 22304.

Place the items under the blue tarp inside the screened carport. An online purchase needs to be wrapped with a note listing the child’s gender and age. Mail to the Lynch’s home.

Donations are collected from now through Dec. 13. Cash donations are accepted. Mail check to Chuck Harris, 44020 Pandora Ct., Ashburn, Va. 20147. Check payable to VVA Chapter 227 and on the memo line: Toys Collection. Cash donations will be given to the shelter for holiday use. The project is not a budget item and relies on direct member participation.