Creative Cauldron Has Two Shows Available to Stream

Two Creative Cauldron productions are available to be streamed for interested viewers who are missing the theater experience.

“Cinderella’s Dream” — An original movie musical made by kids, for kids. When middle schooler Ella has trouble at school, she wishes life could be as simple as it seems in her favorite childhood story—until she finds herself trapped in the fairytale world! Featuring a professional soundtrack and special effects. 60 minutes, $15 rental for 72 hour streaming. For more information, visit the Cauldron’s website.

“ON AIR” — This musical has been recreated as an audio play. “ON AIR” tells the story of the beginning of radio in America, set amongst the presidential election, the movement for women’s suffrage, prohibition and the everyday trials of an ordinary family. Featuring Helen Hayes award winner for Outstanding Performer in a Musical, Nora Palka, this project is available to stream on demand until Dec. 13.