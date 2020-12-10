Falls Church Calendar: December 10 – 16, 2020

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Trail Exploration Hike. Kids can be the leaders of this nature hike through Glencarlyn Park. Each participant will get the chance to lead the group to explore the trails and discover different habitats, with a naturalist along for the ride. Ages 6 – 10. Meet at Long Branch Nature Center. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 1:30 – 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13

Nature Hike. A nature hike led by a naturalist who will identify trees, plants, and different types of wildlife all while making a connection to the beauty that is in the local environment. Families. Register children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 10 – 10:45 a.m.

Evergreen Hike. Pines, hollies, mountain laurels and some other plants stay green all winter long. Participants will look for these and other evergreens on a hike from Long Branch Nature Center to a mountain laurel thicket in Glencarlyn Park. Along the way, the group will talk about how being evergreen helps these plants survive. Families. Register children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 2 – 3 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10

Teen Advisory Board (online). Teens in grades 7-12 can join the library’s Teen Advisory Board. TAB members will give input on decoration and equipment/supplies in the new Teen Space at the renovated library as well as programming and new book purchases. This program will be held online via Zoom. For more information or to apply, visit the website at fallschurchva.gov/672/Teen-Volunteers. 4 – 5 p.m.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

Creative Cauldron Telethon. Creative Cauldron is hosting a virtual telethon from its new live streaming studio to serve as its end of year fundraiser with artists from all over the Washington, D.C. region and hosted by Matt Conner. Those who tune in can expect performances from Helen Hayes winners, community voices, stories from local students and, of course, the vivacious energy of the host-with-the-most, Matt Conner! The stream will take place this Saturday from 5 – 10 p.m. on creativecauldron.org as well as Facebook.com/creativecauldron.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10

(Indoors + Distanced) Free Movie & A Slice: “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Sol Roots Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

Broke Superstars. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Lady Limbo. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Britton James. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

(Indoors + Distanced) Free Movie & A Slice: “Elf.” Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

A Song & A Slice (Indoors + Distanced): An Acoustic Afternoon with Rob Mays. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 1 & 3 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Vienna Teng Live. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $10. 2 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Stealin’ the Deal. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Nowhere Men — An Acoustic Tribute to The Beatles. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

FFME’s Merry Tripmas! Toys for Tots donations. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Skinny Wallace Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13

Daryl Davis & Patsy Stephens Holiday Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Grateful Jams. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Comedy Night. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Josh Allen Band Christmas Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.