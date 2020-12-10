Northam’s New Restrictions

Northam Imposes Nightly Curfew

In Effort to Stem Covid-19 Explosion

Thursday, Dec. 10 — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced a new nightly curfew and further limiting social gatherings as Covid-19 cases hit record numbers. As a press conference today, he stipulated a curfew will run from midnight to 5 a.m. each day, starting at midnight this Sunday and running through Jan. 31. Only people heading to or from work will be exempt from the curfew.

Northam also announced he’s limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people, whether indoors or outdoors, down from the previous limit of 25. He also modified the state’s mask order to require anyone inside a business to wear a mask and even ensure that people wear masks outdoors if they can’t stay six feet apart from others.

He also said that in-person attendance at school sporting events will be limited to two persons per athlete.

Northam said that the continued rise in virus cases has so alarmed him that he felt the need to ratchet up restrictions. “We all remember what it was like when things were really bad back in May. Back then, we were seeing about 1,200 cases per day. Now, it’s almost four times as many. … So if you don’t need to go out, stay home.”