Federal Realty Unveils Plans to Spruce Up West & East Falls Plazas

Friday, Dec. 11 — Atlantic Realty unveiled today its plans to spruce up its adjacent strip malls of West and East Falls Plaza from the Giant Food store to Staples along W. Broad Street near the City’s western boundary. Changes to the look of the malls will adopt a “modern farmhouse” look and outdoor seating for 60 to 70 will be added along the length of the pedestrian walkways fronting the retailers there, with a minor loss in parking. Deidre Johnson of Federal Realty spelled out the plans, saying that in the aftermath of the pandemic, retailers will be more effective in the melding of “bricks and mortar”

with online components. She referred to a “flight to quality” that she thinks will take place..

