Request for Volunteer Help To Move Out of Mason

In the next two weeks, work needs to be done to get ready to move from the old George Mason High School building into the new high school building.

The Mason Parent-Teacher-Student Association is calling for volunteers to assist teachers and staff in packing and labeling the crates.

While much of the packing has already been completed, there are several large projects that remain to be done in the areas of science, English and the fine arts.

The volunteer work in packing should be seen as a show of appreciation for the Mason staff and helps free up precious time for teachers and staff to meet student needs.

Those interested are asked to consider signing up for a masked and distanced shift or two to help out. To sign up, visit here.