The Eden Center will show the movie “Elf” for free in its parking lot on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Festivities, including free popcorn and family friendly surprises, will go from 6:30 – 9 p.m.

The family favorite flick will be shown on a large screen with the sound played through car speakers.

The show was rescheduled from its original date last weekend due to high winds.

The Eden Center is located at 6751-6799 Wilson Boulevard in Falls Church. For more information, visit www.EdenCenter.com.