F.C.’s Creative Cauldron Scores 5-Hour Telethon a Huge Success

Falls Church’s own theater troupe and non-profit educational resource, the Creative Cauldron, executed a new, live-streaming technology for the first time to pull off a five-hour live telethon where over 600 households tuning in and over $14,000 raised to keep the lights on at the theater.

The remarkably successful telethon was hosted by playwright Matt Conner and Cauldron founder Laura Hull.

The Cauldron is also hosting a series of live, online cabaret performances leading up to Christmas, where for a nominal fee, the public can tune in to the Cauldron website to witness the performances.