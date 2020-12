(Photo: Courtesy Curt Westergard/Digital Design Imaging Services)

AN UNDATED AERIAL PHOTO depicts the original George Mason High School campus, with Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School in the rear. The Falls Church School Board voted to change the name of Mason High this week, along with Thomas Jefferson Elementary, and the City of Falls Church’s West End Project will completely remake this area in the coming years. This picture is quickly becoming a scene from the past.