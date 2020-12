U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), Fairfax County-based Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations, released the following statement on U.S. Attorney General Barr’s resignation:

“Attorney General Barr kowtowed to President Trump’s worst whims, unleashed federal law enforcement on peaceful protestors, and allowed the Trump administration to throw out law and order for the president’s political allies. A disgusting legacy and stain on democracy.”