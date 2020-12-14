Study Ranks Falls Church Most Charitable Jurisdiction in Virginia

Residents of the City of Falls Church have been ranked the most charitable in Virginia, according to a study by Smart Assets, a financial consulting firm.

The study measured the percentage of residents who itemized charitable donations on their tax returns and the percentage of net incomes of such donations.

Falls Church topped all Virginia jurisdictions in both categories to earn an Index rating of 87.51, ahead of (ranked in order) Loudoun, Fairfax County, Goochland, Fairfax City, Alexandria, Prince William, Stafford and Arlington.