Crime Report: Shoplifting, Broken Car Windows Come in Bunches

Multiple incidents of shoplifting and broken car windows make up this week’s Crime Report

Destruction of Property, 800 blk W Broad St. Between November 27 and November 28, unknown suspect(s) damaged a parked car by breaking the windshield.

Larceny – Shoplifting, 1200 blk W Broad St. December 3, 4:42 pm, an unknown suspect concealed merchandise in multiple bags and left the business without paying.

Larceny from Building, 1000 blk E Broad St. December 3, an unknown suspect stole a wallet from the locker room of a fitness center.

Destruction of Property, 500 blk Great Falls St. December 4, unknown suspect(s) damaged a car by breaking a rear window.

Destruction of Property, 200 blk E Fairfax St. December 4, 10:18 pm, an unknown suspect was heard kicking the front door of a residence, resulting in damage to the door frame.

Larceny – Shoplifting, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd. November 25, 4:42 pm, two unknown suspects entered a business, concealed merchandise in bags, and left without paying

Larceny – Shoplifting, 500 blk S Washington St. November 6, 2:53 pm, an unknown suspect was seen on video surveillance concealing an item of value and then leaving the business without paying for the merchandise.