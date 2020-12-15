F.C. Man Dies After Car Goes Off Road, Strikes Tree

A Falls Church man died early Sunday morning after his car went off the road and hit a tree in the Annandale area, according to police.

Fairfax County Police said that Dixon Joel Martinez Rodriguez, 27, was the only person in his car when it left the road and struck a tree near the intersection of Little River Turnpike and Duncan Drive just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said Rodriguez died at the scene of the crash. Authorities said they are still investigating whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.