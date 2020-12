The Kensington Falls Church sponsored Take 30 for You classes by Body Dynamics, Inc. continue with Breathe on Thursday, Dec. 10 and Cardio Dance on Thursday, Dec. 17.

These classes, held from 2 – 2:30 p.m., are designed for working professionals, especially those who work in office environments or teleworking from home. For more information about these classes, visit www.BodyDynamicsInc.com.