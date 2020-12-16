F.C. Virtual Town Hall: West End Project’s Proposed Changes to Agreement

Interested attendees can join City of Falls Church staff and representatives from Falls Church Gateway Partners to learn more about the proposed amendments to the project agreement on Thursday, Dec. 17 from noon – 1:30 p.m.

City staff and representatives of the developer will give a 15 minute presentation followed by a question-and-answer portion from the audience. Questions may be sent in advance to townhall@fallschurchva.gov.

Video of the event will be available later on the project website,

fallschurchva.gov/WFC.

To join the meeting, visit fallschurchva.gov/TownHall.

The City Council will have a chance to approve the proposed changes on Jan. 11.