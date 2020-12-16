Jefferson Village Holiday Decorating Contest Is On

The Jefferson Village Civic Association is sponsoring its annual Holiday Decorating Contest. Residents throughout the neighborhood, which spans homes to the western side of Graham Road in the stretch between Lee Highway and Arlington Boulevard, are in full decorative mode while the civic association’s board prepares for judging later in December. JVCA will have prizes to award to top homes in three different categories.

With many families choosing to stay home for the holidays this year, JVCA’s hope is to help make the Jefferson Village neighborhood feel that much more festive for the children and each other — no matter a resident’s tradition, beliefs or electrical skill.

The civic association’s judges will be looking at every house from Madison Place to Rosemary Lane, Chestnut Avenue to Farragut Avenue. But if anyone sees a neighbor whose efforts definitely deserve attention, they are asked to share their efforts with the neighborhood online.

In addition, the Greenway Downs Civic Association, which constitutes the area immediately north of JVCA’s area, has invited all Jefferson Village residents to participate in their upcoming “Eat, Give, Bark!” event on Saturday, Dec. 12 at noon.

The holiday pup parade will start at Jefferson Village Park (on the corner of Jefferson Ave and Adams Place) and end up at Custis Parkway around the basketball courts, where there will be three food trucks, including a specialty popcorn truck. While the food trucks are present (from noon – 3 p.m.), Greenway Downs will be hosting a food and coat drive for those in need. Bins will be set up for donors to drop off gently used coats and non perishable food items.