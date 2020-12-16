Women’s Club Donates To Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center Program

(Photo: Courtesy Melissa Snyder/New Dominion Women’s Club)

Kim Marinus, President, New Dominion Women’s Club (front row, right), presents Lucy Pelletier, Interim Executive Director of the Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center, with a check for $1,200 to support the Center’s early childhood literacy programs. Also pictured, (back row from left) Renee Boyle, Development Director, Megan Ling, Assistant Director, both of FCMLCC; Brent McKenzie, Government Relations and Community Outreach Manager, Transurban; and Jennifer Salopek of the New Dominion Women’s Club.