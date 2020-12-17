Falls Church Calendar: December 17 – 23, 2020

LOCAL EVENTS

Drive-Thru Nativity Scene. The Falls Church Episcopal will be holding a drive-thru nativity scene at the church’s roundabout off its E. Broad Street entrance. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite nativity animal. The nativity will allow cars only (no pedestrians) to enter and exit from the church’s E. Broad Street parking lot. Cars can only enter the lot if they are going eastbound — no cars can take a left turn into the parking lot while going westbound on E. Broad Street. A City of Falls Church police officer will be posted in a marked car at the entrance to church’s parking lot. No parking is allowed in the lot. Falls Church Episcopal (115 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church). 6: 30 – 8 p.m.

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

R.I.P. — Remove Invasive Plants. Want to restore habitat and increase native species diversity in Arlington? Work parties are held every month and are making a difference with the return of indigenous ferns, wildflowers and the animals to areas once covered thoroughly by destructive and invasive plants. Adults, teens and families ages 8 and up are best suited to join in on the work parties. For information, call 703-228-6535. Registration not required. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 2 – 4 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Preschool Story Time (online). Those who are interested can join the Mary Riley Styles Library staff live on the library’s Facebook page for a virtual fun time of stories, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5. Visit facebook.com/mrspl to join in on the activities. 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Town Hall: West Falls Church Proposed Agreement Amendments (online). Interested attendees can join City of Falls Church staff and representatives from Falls Church Gateway Partners to learn more about the proposed amendments to the project agreement. There will be a question-and-answer opportunity. To join the meeting, visit fallschurchva.gov/TownHall. The City Council will have a chance to approve the proposed changes on Jan. 11. Noon – 1:30 p.m.

Middle School Book Club (online). This meeting’s book is “March: Book 1” by John Lewis. Book club for grades 6-8. This discussion will be held online via Zoom. For more information, email Laura Miller at lmiller@fallschurchva.gov. 4 – 5 p.m.

Signing Story Time (online). Little Hands Signing: Celebration Signs Sing, sign, dance, and play with Kathy MacMillan, author of “Nita’s First Signs” and “Nita’s Day.” This event is family friendly as the group will learn American Sign Language vocabulary for parties and celebrations. This program will be available on the Mary Riley Styles Public Library Facebook page (facebook.com/mrspl) from Dec. 19 – 26. 11 – 11:30 a.m.

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Polar Express Pajama Party Crafternoon (online). Interested attendees can join Ms. Meredith from the Mary Riley Styles Public Library live on Zoom for an afternoon with the Polar Express. Email the library to register, coordinate a pick up time for a goodie bag and snuggle in for an interactive story time. Email juv@fallschurchva.gov to register starting Dec. 9 – 22. All registrants will get a goody bag and an invitation to the Zoom meeting. 3 – 3:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17

Moose Jaw Bluegrass. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

A Song & A Slice (Indoors + Distanced): Rahmein Presents Couples Therapy: A Comedy Show. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Charles Darwin Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18

Shartel & Hume. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Melissa Quinn Fox Music Trio Live at the Still. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

A Song & A Slice (Indoors + Distanced): Top 40 Reggae Jukebox feat. Bongo District (Live band!). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Kreek Water Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19

Wolf Trap Holiday Sing-A-Long From Home with “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band (virtual). Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). 4 p.m. 703-255-1900.

City Farm Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Mother’s Little Helpers: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Sol Roots Band with Guests. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20

Wil Gravatt and Steve Wolf Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Field Shaman. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.