McLean Art Society Meeting Held This Friday

Jane McElvany Coonce, an award winning local artist and teacher, will be the presenter at the Dec. 18 meeting of the McLean Art Society.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and the demonstration will take place from 11 a.m. – noon. Coonce is a former president of both the McLean Art Society and the Potomac Valley Watercolor Society.

She is also an instructor with Arlington County Adult Education. The art topic addressed in the presentation will be “How to Paint a Rainy Day Scene in Oil.”

Both the meeting and the presentation will be conducted on Zoom. Guests are welcome and anyone wishing to participate should contact M.A.S. President at raymgoodrow@aol.com.