F.C. Man Arrested, 2 Hospitalized Following Shootout with Police

A Falls Church man shot at a teen and cornered him in an apartment Thursday morning before responding officers fired on the man and arrested him.

Fairfax County police said the suspect was admitted and being treated at a nearby hospital. The teen was also treated at a nearby hospital for what police said were non life-threatening injuries.

One officer was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

The suspect’s identity, as well as the charges he will face, will become public information when arrest warrants are served, per police.

Police said that the 61-year-old man originally shot at the teenager around 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Peach Orchard Drive in the Pimmit Hills area of greater Falls Church.

The teen phoned 9-1-1 to say the man had shot him in the face before the teenager took cover in an apartment bedroom, according to police. A police dispatcher was told by the teen that the man was trying to break into the bedroom.

After multiple responding officers were unable to quell the situation through negotiations, authorities said that it was determined the teen’s life was in danger. Police said that two officers then entered the apartment, found the man armed with a gun and fired on him, hitting him twice in the upper body.

As per department policy, police said that the officers — who are 20-year and 18-year veterans — have been placed on leave pending a Use of Force investigation.