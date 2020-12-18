Missing Mason High Student Found Safe

A junior at George Mason High School, who was said to be missing since Tuesday, was found safe on Friday, according to Falls Church City Public Schools.

“At this happy moment, it’s critical we respect the Urquhart family’s privacy and time to reconnect, putting their full focus on Timmy as they begin the process of recovery and healing,” the school system said in a news release.

Timmy Urquhart reportedly left his home Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. to go on a walk, but then never returned.

The school system said that several students, FCCPS staff and community members were actively searching the City of Falls Church and adjacent counties looking for Urquhart.

Timmy, and his 8th-grade brother Alex, are well known in Falls Church due to the Urquhart family’s involvement in the community, per Falls Church schools.

The school system thanked all of those who took part in the effort to locate Timmy.