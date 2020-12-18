Rebuild VA Grants Are No More After Funding Is Exhausted

Funding for the Rebuild VA grants has been exhausted. Should new federal funds be allocated, additional funding may be added to the program, although terms and conditions may change.

More than 2,500 grants have been awarded through this program. Approximately $50 million went to women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses while more than $45 percent were awarded to 997 small businesses and nonprofits in low-income and economically disadvantaged communities.

Businesses with less than $2 million in annual revenue received 91% of the grant funding and the average award was $35,636.

More than 15,700 applications were received. Businesses interested in future funding opportunities can visit Virginia governor’s website to read more and sign up for notifications.