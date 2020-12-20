Locals Fundraise to Support Bailey’s Families in Need

A collective of teachers, parents and community organizers have come together to support families in the Bailey’s Crossroads and Falls Church area. Through donations, the group has been providing food and rent money to families directly impacted by Covid-19.

The organizers recognize that this pandemic has impacted families differently. Many of the community members they seek to help no longer have work, their health is at risk or they have additional needs due to school closures. The group’s goal is to provide support to those families.

The organizers will be giving out food weekly and will be giving rent support before the 1st of the month.

The fundraiser, which can be found by visiting gofundme.com/f/bailey039s-community-mutual-aid, will be rolling so those who are interested should feel free to contribute as often as they can.