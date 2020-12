Crime Report: Man Arrested for Child Endangerment

A man was arrested for multiple charges, including child endangerment, in this week’s Crime Report.

Fraud – 300 blk Sycamore Street. December 7, 2020 am, a citizen was swindled of $1000 by false pretense.

Larceny from Building – 200 blk Gibson Street. December 7, black Schwinn Midmoor commuter bicycle that was left unsecured outside of the residence was stolen by an unknown subject.

Drunk in Public, Child Endangerment, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor – December 7, 0922 am, a male, 30, of Falls Church, was arrested for the above mentioned charges.

Identity Theft – 900 blk Ellison Street. December 8, unknown suspect(s) fraudulently used a victim’s Debit card to purchase items of value.

Bad Check – 200 blk W Broad Street. December 9, 2:31 pm, unknown male used a fraudulent debit card to purchase high value items.

Residential Burglary – 1200 blk Offutt Drive. Between December 7 and December 9, unknown suspect (s) gained access to a residence and stole items of value.

Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts – 1100 blk W Broad Street. Between December 5 and December 10, a catalytic converter was stolen from a parked vehicle.

Assault – 6700 blk Wilson Blvd. December 11, 908pm, a victim was assaulted by two unknown male suspects.

Destruction of Property – 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd. December 11 830 pm, unknown suspect(s) damaged a door to the laundry room.

Trespass – 6700 blk Wilson Blvd. December 12, 155 pm, a male, 50, of Falls Church, was issued a citation for trespassing.