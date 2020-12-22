New Principal Welcomed To Westlawn Elementary

Christoph Hill, who currently serves as assistant principal at Westlawn Elementary, was named the new principal of Westlawn Elementary, and took his position on November 30.

Hill began his career in FCPS as a classroom teacher, then became a reading specialist at Parklawn Elementary.

In 2015, he moved to Glen Forest Elementary as the instructional coach and in 2017, became the assistant principal. In 2020, he joined the Westlawn Elementary staff as an assistant principal.

Hill has experience in Title I schools and brings a variety of hands-on academic experiences in reading and math to his new position.

As an administrator, he has been able to demonstrate that neither income nor English language development are barriers for students to be successful. Hill earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education-interdisciplinary studies from Radford University and a master of science degree in education leadership from George Mason University.