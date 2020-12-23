F.C. Native David Meredith Named CEO of Year

Falls Church native David Meredith has been named among the year’s top 50 CEOs of large companies based on employee surveys by Comparably announced last week. Meredith’s company, Everbridge, was also named for Best Company Culture for 2020.

He was named to the Top CEO list just a year after assuming the CEO position at age 48 with Evenbridge. Meredith wrote an exclusive guest commentary on the importance of public warning systems in the News-Press last March just as the pandemic’s impact began to hit. For Comparably, Evenbridge ranked in the Top 50 in the largest company category, including Adobe, Apple, Google, Microsoft and Zoom, for Best Company Culture and Everbridge CEO Meredith was listed in the Best CEO. Everbridge received exceptionally high ratings from its employees including an overall A Rating for Company Culture and a CEO Rating of A+.