New to You Expands Online Shopping Options

New to You is expanding its online shopping profile and cutting its retail hours accommodate the growing interest in virtual shopping.

The 28 year old luxury consignment boutique is now open Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and by appointment only Tuesdays through Fridays.

New to You, which recently expanded to add gift items, is located at 108 W. Broad Street.

To schedule an appointment, email info@newtoyou.net. Shopping is currently available through Instagram at @newtoyouinc and at its website.