F.C. Chamber Judging Holiday Decoration Contest

The Neighborhood Barbershop started the Clark W. Griswold Annual Local International Commemorative Holiday Decoration Major Award of the World Award that is now being run by the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce to pick the winners.

There are two awards — one for businesses and the other for residents.

The awards will be bestowed on winners to display proudly for the calendar year and then handed off to the next year’s winner when announced.

Winners will be selected based on decorations that best display the holiday spirit. Contestants should share photos of their decorations to the Live Local Falls Church Facebook group.